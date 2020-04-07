10 people have now died in Wyandotte County due to COVID-19

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — Wyandotte County health officials are now reporting 10 residents total have died related to COVID-19, up from the seven on Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, Wyandotte County has 190 confirmed cases with 53 patients hospitalized.

The health department has not released any further details about the patients including the ones who have died or what part of the county they lived in.

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website, here.

The UG also launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

As of Tuesday morning, KDHE has reported 845 cases in Kansas.

