13 long-term care facilities in Johnson County have had coronavirus cases, deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — As many as 13 long-term care facilities have had positive coronavirus cases and deaths as a result, an official with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment told FOX4.

Across the facilities, 96 people have tested positive. Twenty-six of those have died.

Those numbers are up from April 8 when the department’s community health division director, Barbara Mitchell, said there were only seven deaths across three facilities.

Mitchell wrote in an email that Brighton Gardens, an assisted living facility in Prairie Village, “has had several cases recently.”

She did not say how many cases are associated with the facility. She also did not release the names of the other facilities.

Previous FOX4 reporting uncovered that the initial three facilities were Lakeview Village in Lenexa, Forest Creek Memory Care in Overland Park and Homestead Memory Care in Olathe.

The information comes as several other facilities around the metro have reported numerous cases, including one in Smithville and one in Kansas City, Kan.

Nursing homes and long-term facilities have been known as hotspots across the country, as close quarters and at-risk populations make it easy for the virus to cause serious, widespread harm. The first major outbreak happened at a nursing home in Washington state.

The Trump administration recently announced that all facilities will now have to report their cases. They were not mandated before, but they now face $1,000 fines if they don’t report at least once a week. That information will be made public on the Medicare website.