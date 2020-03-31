18 positive COVID-19 cases being reported at Kansas nursing home

BURLINGTON, Kan. – Eighteen people at a Kansas nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

The executive director of the Life Care Center said they learned about the first case in Burlington, Kansas, located a little over an hour south of Topeka, last Thursday. Now 11 residents and seven staff members are sick.

KSNT-TV reports some of the residents are in the hospital and others are being isolated in the nursing home.

The state’s official numbers only show 10 cases in Coffey County where that facility is located. KDHE only updates their numbers once a day.

It is also unknown where those seven staff members live because the nursing home won’t release that information.

A resident at the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, was the first COVID-19-related fatality reported in the state on March 12.

Both are operated by a company that also runs a Washington state nursing home linked to 37 deaths and a St. Louis facility that has multiple cases as well.

Overall in Kansas, there are 368 people that have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 and nine of those people have died.