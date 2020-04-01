Watch Now
2 members of the Kansas City Police Department test positive for COVID-19

Tracking Coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed Wednesday morning that two members of their police department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Captain David Jackson said the two are recovering at home.

"We have enacted our procedures, including quarantining those who had direct contact with the members," Captain Jackson said in a news release.

There are currently 16 members of the police department in quarantine, Captain Jackson said, but he added that number could change at any time.

"We, in conjunctions with the health department, will investigate if anyone was exposed to the members that tested positive," he said in the news release.

