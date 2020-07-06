2 Raymore-Peculiar School District employees test positive for COVID-19

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus from the 2020.

PECULIAR, Mo. — Two employees from the Raymore-Peculiar School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post on the district’s website.

Both employees work in the high school in non-teaching positions. The two COVID-19 positive employees worked in close proximity to each other, according to the post.

The high school building was closed Monday for deep cleaning.

The Cass County Health Department is conducting contact tracing for the two cases.

The two employees and anyone who may have had close contact with them will be asked to quarantine and test negative before returning to work.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority. We will make adjustments to procedures and schedule changes, if circumstances warrant,” the district said in the post.

Summer school classes for middle and high school students begins Tuesday.