2,300 people get vaccinated in one day at Cerner’s headquarters in Clay Co.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2,300 people received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday at Cerner’s world headquarters as part of a huge vaccination clinic for people who live or work in Clay County.

Clay County received 4,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, and about 650 people were working to get those shots into arms as quickly as possible.

The clinic started Thursday with a trial run, where the Operation Safe coalition vaccinated 966 people.

The coalition of Clay County cities and organizations has more than 46,000 people who have filled out surveys for the vaccine and is prepared to ramp up the effort if vaccine supply increases.

Sandy Muir got her first shot after hearing about it on FOX4 News Friday morning.

“Just to be able to actually do something,” Muir said. “Some friends and I want to get our shots and we’ll wear our masks from now on. But we want to go to Branson. Big deal. We want to go somewhere. We’ve got to get out of the house. We are going nuts!”

The 4,500 doses represent about 10% of the people on Clay County’s list. It would take about 20 weeks to get everyone their first dose at the current rate.

For the next 12 weeks, an army of volunteers at Cerner has committed to putting needles into arms at 26 vaccination stations on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The group said it is following Missouri’s tiered structure for distributing the immunizations.

Vaccine seekers must be offered an appointment by filling out the vaccine interest form from the Clay County health department.