27 Missouri long-term care facilities have had coronavirus cases

MISSOURI — At least 27 long-term care facilities in Missouri have at least one resident or employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus, but getting more information is a challenge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman Lisa Cox said Thursday that state health officials won’t identify the facilities with infections unless those facilities, or local health officials, publicize the information first. She said identifying the facilities would identify the patients, though she didn’t explain how.

At least one facility is already known. At least three people have died from COVID-19 at Morningside East in Springfield. Another resident had been hospitalized as of March 24.

The governor, meanwhile, is urging people to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily, though he hasn’t issued a statewide state-at-home order.

