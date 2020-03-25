28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kansas making total 126

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health & Environment is reporting 28 new positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total in Kansas to 126, including two deaths in Wyandotte County and one death in Johnson County.

Johnson County, Kansas has the 44 cases of the virus, the most in the state, Wyandotte County has 27, Leavenworth County has 11 and Douglas County has 10.

KDHE said of the 126 cases, 72 are male and 54 are female. The age range on patients is 7 to 90 years of age, with a median age of 51.

Health officials on Tuesday night confirmed that the third death in Kansas related to COVID-19, occurred on Monday in Wyandotte County.

The patient was a man in his 70s who was admitted to a local hospital on Monday, March 16, and tested positive for the virus two days later. He was discharged on Friday, March 20, then later admitted to another local hospital on Sunday, where he passed away late Monday evening.

A stay-at home order is now in effect for the next month for Johnson, Wyandotte, Douglas and Leavenworth counties, along with Jackson, Cass, Clay and Platte on the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro.