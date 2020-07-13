3 more Ray-Pec employees test positive for COVID-19

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus from the 2020.

PECULIAR, Mo. — The Raymore-Peculiar School District has confirmed that three more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

All three employees work at the high school in non-teaching positions.

The news comes a week after Ray-Pec announced that two other non-teaching employees at the high school contracted the virus, bringing the total number of infected employees to five.

When the first case was identified last week, the district closed the high school for deep cleaning and delayed the start of summer school by one day.

The most recent employees who tested positive have been in quarantine, according to the district.

The Cass County Health Department is conducting contact tracing in all five cases.

“The health and safety of our students and employees is a top priority. We will make adjustments to procedures and schedule changes, if circumstances warrant. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we implement safety measures during the pandemic,” the district said in a statement.

