3 new cases of coronavirus tested positive in Johnson County, Kansas health officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. — Three new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Johnson County, health officials stated on March 12.

This brings the total cases in Kansas and in the metro to four.

Dr. Lee Norman with The Kansas Department of Environment and Health told members of the news media that the new cases are unrelated to the first case that was announced on March 7.

The patients are all male, and all inside of Johnson County like the first female patient to test positive for COVID-19. The three male patients all visited the same conference in Florida, where Health Secretary Lee Norman believes they contracted the virus.

All of the cases have been contracted outside of Kansas and health officials said they are attempting to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from person to person in the state.

Shortly before the announcement, Mayor Quinton Lucas declared a State of Emergency for Kansas City in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Under the proclamation, all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city are canceled.