3 people from KCK rehab center with 26 COVID-19 cases have died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Three people have now died at a Kansas City, Kansas rehab center that has reported multiple cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

Officials on Monday tell FOX4 Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation has had 24 patients that have tested positive for the virus and two staff members have also tested positive. More tests are being conducted at this time.

Riverbend has 135 residents.

Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases Monday in Kansas is up to 845, including 25 deaths. Wyandotte County has 186 reported cases and Johnson County, Kansas has 212.