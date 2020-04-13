3rd COVID-19 death in Cass County linked to rehab center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A woman in her 80s is the third person from a Cass County rehab center to die from the coronavirus.

Now, 15 of the 44 cases and three of the four COVID-19 deaths in Cass County are connected to Meadowview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonville.

The facility said the woman was a hospice patient.

No new residents or employees have tested positive in the past 24 hours, according to the center. The 10 residents previously testing positive remain isolated on site, and the two employees previously testing positive remain at home recovering in quarantine.

“Our staff continues to screen all residents at least twice each day and every employee each time they enter our building for signs of fever, cough or changes to their health status and then take the appropriate response,” said Craig Workman, spokesperson for the center. “All residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms. Our staff continues to conduct one-on-one activities with residents and to help them stay in touch with their families.”

Cass County’s health director said the department has been in contact with each nursing home and rehab facility in the county on multiple occasions to make sure they're following the necessary protocols, including limiting entry and checking on staff.

“Unfortunately, we know it’s in the community. It has the chance on occasion even if you do everything right to still get into that population,” Cass County Health Director Andrew Warlen said.

The state health department reported Monday afternoon that 4,388 positive cases, including 114 deaths, have been reported in Missouri. The total number includes the 114 deaths, as well as people who have recovered from the virus and are still recovering.