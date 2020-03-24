4 more people in Johnson County, Kansas test positive for COVID-19 bringing county total to 36

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Officials in Johnson County confirmed Tuesday morning that four more people tested positive overnight for COVID-19 bringing the county total to 36.

Of those 36, a man in his 70s has died. He was the first death in the county due to COVID-19.

Below are the case numbers by county in Kansas. KDHE released these numbers Monday at 10 a.m., they do include the Tuesday update from Johnson County:

Bourbon 1

Linn County 2

Butler County 3

Lyon 2

Cherokee County 2

Mitchell County 2

Douglas County 8

Morris County 2

Franklin 1

Pottawatomie** 1

Jackson County 1

Reno County 2

Johnson County 36

Sedgwick 2

Leavenworth County 5

Wyandotte 16

Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.

The order is now in effect and lasts until April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order