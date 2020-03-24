4 more people in Johnson County, Kansas test positive for COVID-19 bringing county total to 36

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Officials in Johnson County confirmed Tuesday morning that four more people tested positive overnight for COVID-19 bringing the county total to 36.
Of those 36, a man in his 70s has died. He was the first death in the county due to COVID-19.
Below are the case numbers by county in Kansas. KDHE released these numbers Monday at 10 a.m., they do include the Tuesday update from Johnson County:
Bourbon 1
Linn County 2
Butler County 3
Lyon 2
Cherokee County 2
Mitchell County 2
Douglas County 8
Morris County 2
Franklin 1
Pottawatomie** 1
Jackson County 1
Reno County 2
Johnson County 36
Sedgwick 2
Leavenworth County 5
Wyandotte 16
Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.
The order is now in effect and lasts until April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.
Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order