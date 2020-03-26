4 more people in Johnson County, Kansas test positive for COVID-19 bringing county total to 50

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Officials in Johnson County confirmed Thursday morning that 4 more COVID-19 tests have returned positive results bringing the county total to 50.

Of those 50, a man in his 70s has died. He was the first death in the county due to COVID-19.

County officials did say 620 tests have come back as negative for COVID-19.

County officials released the following chart, which breaks down the number of positive cases by age.

Age distribution (median age: 46) 0-9 0 10-19 1 20-29 9 30-39 7 40-49 11 50-59 6 60-69 5 70-79 8 80-89 3

Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.

The order is now in effect and lasts until April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Johnson County Motor Vehicle Offices will be closed to the public. They will remain closed for 30 days.

Here is a list of what counts as essential activities and essential businesses during stay-at home order