4 more positive cases of coronavirus in Johnson county brings total to 16

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — Four more positive cases have been reported in Johnson County, bringing the total to 16 in the fastest growing case count among Missouri and Kansas counties.

The new cases were announced on the morning of March 19, less than 24 hours after only 12 cases were reported.

“It is important that the people of Jackson County and others across the region, understand that the coronavirus is in our community,” Jackson County Executive Frank White said in a joint statement with other Kansas City metro officials. “While the metro area may be divided by city, county, and state lines, the spread of COVID-19 will not be deterred by them.”

As of March 18, Johnson County is the only county in the metro with community spread, meaning the coronavirus is passed along among residents in the local population. However, state officials have said testing is limited, and Johnson County Health Department is not doing any testing themselves.

Health officials ask that not everyone try to come to the hospital if they are experiencing symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. If your symptoms are mild, they ask you stay home and self isolate. For people with severe symptoms or who are among more vulnerable populations, they ask they don’t show up to the hospital without calling first.

