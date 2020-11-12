40.8 percent positivity rate in Missouri, Kansas also smashing records as numbers soar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rate of positive coronavirus tests are higher in Missouri and Kansas than they have ever been, according to data provided by both states.

In Missouri, positivity rates for the previous seven days of testing rose to 40.8% as of today, Nov. 12. That’s higher than it’s ever been, including the peak 13.6% during the spring stay-at-home orders.

Those figured were determined using the state’s method, looking specifically at those getting positive results from their first test within the last seven days as a way to cut down on duplicates and repeat testing. It’s different from the way the Centers for Disease Control’s method, which divides positive tests by all tests taken over that period. The state’s CDC-method positivity rate is 22.4%, still far surpassing previous records.

See more data on Missouri’s COVID-19 dashboard.

In Kansas, positivity rates average 20.2% for November so far. That’s higher than any other month, the closest one being April, with a 13.9% average. The state reached a daily rate of 24.2% on Nov. 7.

The state creates monthly averages supplemented by daily data. They divide positive tests by all tests administered in that day.

See more data on Kansas’ COVID-19 dashboard

While death rates comparative to number of positive cases remains lower than it was in the spring, data from the CDC shows the coronavirus is still 10 times more deadly than the flu. Hospitals have also become overwhelmed with patients sick with COVID-19.

The University of Kansas Health System announced today that hospitals are deferring surgeries to later dates in order to have enough beds. Leaders there said they believe the number of actual cases are even higher than numbers state due to asymptomatic carriers.