5 people now tested positive for coronavirus in Missouri, governor says

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Another person has tested positive for the coronavirus, Governor Mike Parson said in a tweet on March 14.

That brings the total number of positive cases in Missouri to five. There are two cases now in Greene County, near Springfield, two cases in St. Louis County and one case in Henry County.

As of March 14, one more individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Greene County.



Missouri has tested 127 people for COVID-19.



• 122 negative

• 5 positive (Greene County – 2, St. Louis County – 2, Henry County – 1)



No positives reported from commercial labs. pic.twitter.com/Fk3jJkgpzU — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 15, 2020

Gov. Parson said the five positive cases are out of 127 tests. That means 96% of people who have tested for COVID-19 have tested negative.

The newest case in Greene County is travel-related, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

As of today, tests done at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory do not need to be confirmed by the CDC, the release states. Results from this lab are considered final.

