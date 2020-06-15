Nine workers at Village Care Center in Lee’s Summit tests positive for COVID-19

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – John Knox Village announced Monday that five people who work at the Village Care Center in Lee’s Summit have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time they say no residents have tested positive. The latest diagnoses bring the number of people who work at the skilled nursing facility and who have tested positive for COVID-19 to nine.

The company said all five workers have been asymptomatic and have passed their daily pre-shift screenings. One person, who is a non-JKV health care worker, also saw patients at Village Assisted Living the week prior to testing positive.

None have worked on the campus since the positive confirmations, according to JKV.

The Village Care Center employs approximately 300 individuals.

Currently, there are no known COVID-19 positive residents or associates within the facility. However, a non-JKV health care professional who tested positive on Saturday, June 13, saw patients in the building the week leading up to the diagnosis.

Because of the most-recent, unrelated cases of COVID-19, the Village Care Center decided on Thursday, June 11 to begin testing everyone who works in the building. The tests resulted in the five additional positive results. All of these people have been asymptomatic and have passed their daily pre-shift screenings. None have worked on the campus since the positive confirmations.

The newest cases involve associates who have roles in a variety of departments. Most have not had ongoing contact with residents, and none have worked together recently. About 30 VCC associates, most of who work in administrative and non-patient care positions, will be tested this week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.