53 Kansas schools have active COVID clusters, health department says

WICHITA, Kan. — The number of Kansans with COVID-19 rose by more than 14,000 in the past two days.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased by 52, bringing the Kansas death toll to 7,388.

The state said cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant rose by 230, the biggest increase since the KDHE began seeing the variant in Kansas.

Some things to consider are that the state only samples about 2% of the positive cases for variants, plus KDHE may not be informed when a patient tests positive with an at-home test kit.

The KDHE said there have been 141 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Of the 94 hospitals that reported to the state Wednesday, there are 1,027 COVID-19 patients admitted, with 202 of them in intensive care.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 349 active clusters this week, 74 more than last week.

The most active clusters are in schools (53), day cares (23), and long-term care facilities (199). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

Type Facility City Cases in last 14 days College/University McPherson College McPherson 29 Corrections El Dorado Correctional Facility El Dorado 63 Ellsworth CF Ellsworth 15 Hutchinson CF Hutchinson 60 Johnson County Dept. of Corrections New Century 11 Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex Topeka 42 Lansing CF Lansing 139 Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility Larned 32 Norton CF Norton 156 Sedgwick County Jail Wichita 18 Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention Wichita 5 Shawnee County Jail Topeka 44 Topeka CF Topeka 83 Wichita Work Release Wichita 7 Winfield CF Winfield 73 Daycare Agape Montessori Olathe Childcare Olathe 5 Government Sedgwick County Health Dept./W. Central Wichita 7 Group living Autumn Home Plus Topeka 12 DCCCA Improving Lives Wichita 12 Kansas Neurological Institute Topeka 47 KETCH Wichita 30 Lakemary Olathe 10 Loving Hearts Training Center Topeka 5 ResCare Community Living Newton 5 Starkey Inc. Wichita 57 Topeka Rescue Mission Topeka 10 Union Rescue Mission Wichita 14 Health care Larned State Hospital Larned 13 Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital Gardner 42 Rush County Memorial Hospital ISB La Crosse 8 Russell Regional Hospital Russell 8 Long-term care Aberdeen Village Olathe 8 Addington Place Prairie Village 13 Advena Living of Clay Center Clay Center 5 AdventHealth Care Center Overland Park 5 Aldersgate The Gardens Topeka 36 Apostolic Christian Home Sabetha 7 Atria Hearthstone East Topeka 8 Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove Wichita 13 Azria Health Olathe Olathe 27 Azria Healthcare Wichita 5 Bethany Home Lindsborg 14 Bethel Home Montezuma 6 Brewster Place Topeka 9 Brookdale College Square Overland Park 16 Brookdale Shawnee Shawnee 6 Caritas Center Wichita 5 Cedar Lake Village Olathe 18 Chisholm Place Memory Care Wichita 32 Claridge Court Prairie Village 7 Clay Center Presbyterian Manor Clay Center 10 Colonial Oaks at Leawood Leawood 25 Colonial Village Overland Park 7 Delmar Gardens of Lenexa Lenexa 14 Derby Health and Rehabilitation Derby 10 Edwardsville Care and Rehab Edwardsville 5 Evergreen Olathe 12 Family Health and Rehab Wichita 17 Garden Terrace Overland Park 11 Good Samaritan Society Olathe Olathe 8 Healthcare Resort of Olathe Olathe 14 Heritage Avonlea of Olathe Olathe 14 Hillside Village of De Soto De Soto 17 Homestead Assisting Living of Russell Russell 5 Ignite Medical Resort Kansas City 15 Infinity Park Overland Park 8 Kaw River Kansas City 22 Keepsake Kottage Home Plus Wichita 7 Kelly House of Topeka Topeka 8 Kenwood View Salina 7 Kidron Bethel Village Newton 36 Lakeview Village Lenexa 29 Lamar Court Overland Park 7 Larksfield Place Health Center Wichita 9 Legacy Park Salina 6 Legend at Capital Ridge Topeka 6 Lexington Park Health and Rehab Topeka 11 Life Care Center Kansas City 10 Life Care Center Wichita 14 Lone Tree Retirement Center Meade 16 Manor of the Plains Dodge City 5 McCrite Plaza Health Center Topeka 15 Meadowbrook Long Term Care Gardner 31 Medicalodges Kansas City 5 Merriam Gardens Merriam 9 Midland Care Topeka 14 Mission Chateau Prairie Village 11 Mount Hope Nursing Center Mount Hope 5 Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility Osawatomie 36 Overland Park Care Center Overland Park 28 Park West Plaza Assisted Living Wichita 26 Pine Village Moundridge 8 Pinnacle Park Salina 11 Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab Topeka 17 Protection Valley Manor Protection 13 Providence Living Center Topeka 11 Providence Place Kansas City 6 Reflection Living Rosie House Wichita 7 Riverbend Kansas City 28 Riverview Estates Marquette 8 Rolling Hills Health and Rehab Wichita 9 Rose Estates Overland Park 8 Rossville Health Care and Rehab Rossville 7 Salem Home Hillsboro 11 Salina Presbyterian Manor Salina 14 Santa Marta Olathe 17 Santa Marta Assisted Living Olathe 13 Sedgwick Plaza Wichita 10 Shawnee Gardens Shawnee 9 Silvercrest at College View Lenexa 7 Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation Salina 14 St. Marys Manor St. Marys 8 Stratford Commons Overland Park 5 Sunrise of Overland Park Overland Park 7 The Cedars McPherson 12 The Healthcare Resort Kansas City 6 The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living Topeka 14 The Village at Mission Prairie Village 13 Villa St. Francis Olathe 27 Village Shalom Overland Park 27 Westchester Village Lenexa 8 Westview Manor of Peabody Peabody 14 Westview of Derby Derby 23 Wheatland Nursing Center Russell 7 Wheatstate Manor Whitewater 17 Wichita County Long Term Care Leoti 12 Wichita Presbyterian manor Wichita 16 Private Business Game Time Living Topeka 7 Koch & Company Seneca 14 Leading Technology Composites Wichita 14 Water’s Edge Restaurant and Catering Hesston 11 Wenger Manufacturing Sabetha 6 School Atchison Elementary Atchison 18 Atchison HS Atchison 19 Atchison MS Atchison 6 Canton Galva Elementary Galva 23 Chaparral HS Anthony 22 Circle HS Towanda 14 Circle MS Benton 26 Eisenhower Elementary McPherson 9 Goessel USD 411 Goessel 13 Heartspring School Wichita 7 Hillsboro USD 410 Hillsboro 14 Inman HS Inman 5 La Crosse #395 School La Crosse 24 Lincoln Elementary McPherson 7 Marion USD 408 Marion 39 Maur Hill-Mount Academy Atchison 13 McPherson HS McPherson 22 McPherson MS McPherson 7 Moundridge Elementary Moundridge 6 Nemaha Central Elementary MS Seneca 16 Peabody Burns HS Peabody 10 Roosevelt Elementary McPherson 13 Sabetha Elementary Sabetha 9 Sabetha HS Sabetha 8 Smoky Valley HS Lindsborg 26 Soderstrom Elementary Lindsborg 24 USD 321 Rossville Rossville 38 USD 377 Effingham Effingham 36 USD 377 High School Atchison 17 Washington Elementary McPherson 11 West Elementary School Valley Center 21 Wetmore Academic Center Wetmore 10 Sports Smoky Valley MS Lindsborg 19 (Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports about 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

3,333 Kansans got their first dose

3,279 got a second dose

5,403 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.14% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 56.01% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.