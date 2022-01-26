53 Kansas schools have active COVID clusters, health department says

WICHITA, Kan. — The number of Kansans with COVID-19 rose by more than 14,000 in the past two days.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased by 52, bringing the Kansas death toll to 7,388.
The state said cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant rose by 230, the biggest increase since the KDHE began seeing the variant in Kansas.
Some things to consider are that the state only samples about 2% of the positive cases for variants, plus KDHE may not be informed when a patient tests positive with an at-home test kit.
The KDHE said there have been 141 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Monday. Of the 94 hospitals that reported to the state Wednesday, there are 1,027 COVID-19 patients admitted, with 202 of them in intensive care.
Active coronavirus clusters
Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 349 active clusters this week, 74 more than last week.
The most active clusters are in schools (53), day cares (23), and long-term care facilities (199). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases in last 14 days
|College/University
|McPherson College
|McPherson
|29
|Corrections
|El Dorado Correctional Facility
|El Dorado
|63
|Ellsworth CF
|Ellsworth
|15
|Hutchinson CF
|Hutchinson
|60
|Johnson County Dept. of Corrections
|New Century
|11
|Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex
|Topeka
|42
|Lansing CF
|Lansing
|139
|Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility
|Larned
|32
|Norton CF
|Norton
|156
|Sedgwick County Jail
|Wichita
|18
|Sedgwick County Juvenile Detention
|Wichita
|5
|Shawnee County Jail
|Topeka
|44
|Topeka CF
|Topeka
|83
|Wichita Work Release
|Wichita
|7
|Winfield CF
|Winfield
|73
|Daycare
|Agape Montessori Olathe Childcare
|Olathe
|5
|Government
|Sedgwick County Health Dept./W. Central
|Wichita
|7
|Group living
|Autumn Home Plus
|Topeka
|12
|DCCCA Improving Lives
|Wichita
|12
|Kansas Neurological Institute
|Topeka
|47
|KETCH
|Wichita
|30
|Lakemary
|Olathe
|10
|Loving Hearts Training Center
|Topeka
|5
|ResCare Community Living
|Newton
|5
|Starkey Inc.
|Wichita
|57
|Topeka Rescue Mission
|Topeka
|10
|Union Rescue Mission
|Wichita
|14
|Health care
|Larned State Hospital
|Larned
|13
|Meadowbrook Rehab Hospital
|Gardner
|42
|Rush County Memorial Hospital ISB
|La Crosse
|8
|Russell Regional Hospital
|Russell
|8
|Long-term care
|Aberdeen Village
|Olathe
|8
|Addington Place
|Prairie Village
|13
|Advena Living of Clay Center
|Clay Center
|5
|AdventHealth Care Center
|Overland Park
|5
|Aldersgate The Gardens
|Topeka
|36
|Apostolic Christian Home
|Sabetha
|7
|Atria Hearthstone East
|Topeka
|8
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|13
|Azria Health Olathe
|Olathe
|27
|Azria Healthcare
|Wichita
|5
|Bethany Home
|Lindsborg
|14
|Bethel Home
|Montezuma
|6
|Brewster Place
|Topeka
|9
|Brookdale College Square
|Overland Park
|16
|Brookdale Shawnee
|Shawnee
|6
|Caritas Center
|Wichita
|5
|Cedar Lake Village
|Olathe
|18
|Chisholm Place Memory Care
|Wichita
|32
|Claridge Court
|Prairie Village
|7
|Clay Center Presbyterian Manor
|Clay Center
|10
|Colonial Oaks at Leawood
|Leawood
|25
|Colonial Village
|Overland Park
|7
|Delmar Gardens of Lenexa
|Lenexa
|14
|Derby Health and Rehabilitation
|Derby
|10
|Edwardsville Care and Rehab
|Edwardsville
|5
|Evergreen
|Olathe
|12
|Family Health and Rehab
|Wichita
|17
|Garden Terrace
|Overland Park
|11
|Good Samaritan Society Olathe
|Olathe
|8
|Healthcare Resort of Olathe
|Olathe
|14
|Heritage Avonlea of Olathe
|Olathe
|14
|Hillside Village of De Soto
|De Soto
|17
|Homestead Assisting Living of Russell
|Russell
|5
|Ignite Medical Resort
|Kansas City
|15
|Infinity Park
|Overland Park
|8
|Kaw River
|Kansas City
|22
|Keepsake Kottage Home Plus
|Wichita
|7
|Kelly House of Topeka
|Topeka
|8
|Kenwood View
|Salina
|7
|Kidron Bethel Village
|Newton
|36
|Lakeview Village
|Lenexa
|29
|Lamar Court
|Overland Park
|7
|Larksfield Place Health Center
|Wichita
|9
|Legacy Park
|Salina
|6
|Legend at Capital Ridge
|Topeka
|6
|Lexington Park Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|11
|Life Care Center
|Kansas City
|10
|Life Care Center
|Wichita
|14
|Lone Tree Retirement Center
|Meade
|16
|Manor of the Plains
|Dodge City
|5
|McCrite Plaza Health Center
|Topeka
|15
|Meadowbrook Long Term Care
|Gardner
|31
|Medicalodges
|Kansas City
|5
|Merriam Gardens
|Merriam
|9
|Midland Care
|Topeka
|14
|Mission Chateau
|Prairie Village
|11
|Mount Hope Nursing Center
|Mount Hope
|5
|Osawatomie State Hospital Nursing Facility
|Osawatomie
|36
|Overland Park Care Center
|Overland Park
|28
|Park West Plaza Assisted Living
|Wichita
|26
|Pine Village
|Moundridge
|8
|Pinnacle Park
|Salina
|11
|Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab
|Topeka
|17
|Protection Valley Manor
|Protection
|13
|Providence Living Center
|Topeka
|11
|Providence Place
|Kansas City
|6
|Reflection Living Rosie House
|Wichita
|7
|Riverbend
|Kansas City
|28
|Riverview Estates
|Marquette
|8
|Rolling Hills Health and Rehab
|Wichita
|9
|Rose Estates
|Overland Park
|8
|Rossville Health Care and Rehab
|Rossville
|7
|Salem Home
|Hillsboro
|11
|Salina Presbyterian Manor
|Salina
|14
|Santa Marta
|Olathe
|17
|Santa Marta Assisted Living
|Olathe
|13
|Sedgwick Plaza
|Wichita
|10
|Shawnee Gardens
|Shawnee
|9
|Silvercrest at College View
|Lenexa
|7
|Smoky Hill Health and Rehabilitation
|Salina
|14
|St. Marys Manor
|St. Marys
|8
|Stratford Commons
|Overland Park
|5
|Sunrise of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|7
|The Cedars
|McPherson
|12
|The Healthcare Resort
|Kansas City
|6
|The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living
|Topeka
|14
|The Village at Mission
|Prairie Village
|13
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|27
|Village Shalom
|Overland Park
|27
|Westchester Village
|Lenexa
|8
|Westview Manor of Peabody
|Peabody
|14
|Westview of Derby
|Derby
|23
|Wheatland Nursing Center
|Russell
|7
|Wheatstate Manor
|Whitewater
|17
|Wichita County Long Term Care
|Leoti
|12
|Wichita Presbyterian manor
|Wichita
|16
|Private Business
|Game Time Living
|Topeka
|7
|Koch & Company
|Seneca
|14
|Leading Technology Composites
|Wichita
|14
|Water’s Edge Restaurant and Catering
|Hesston
|11
|Wenger Manufacturing
|Sabetha
|6
|School
|Atchison Elementary
|Atchison
|18
|Atchison HS
|Atchison
|19
|Atchison MS
|Atchison
|6
|Canton Galva Elementary
|Galva
|23
|Chaparral HS
|Anthony
|22
|Circle HS
|Towanda
|14
|Circle MS
|Benton
|26
|Eisenhower Elementary
|McPherson
|9
|Goessel USD 411
|Goessel
|13
|Heartspring School
|Wichita
|7
|Hillsboro USD 410
|Hillsboro
|14
|Inman HS
|Inman
|5
|La Crosse #395 School
|La Crosse
|24
|Lincoln Elementary
|McPherson
|7
|Marion USD 408
|Marion
|39
|Maur Hill-Mount Academy
|Atchison
|13
|McPherson HS
|McPherson
|22
|McPherson MS
|McPherson
|7
|Moundridge Elementary
|Moundridge
|6
|Nemaha Central Elementary MS
|Seneca
|16
|Peabody Burns HS
|Peabody
|10
|Roosevelt Elementary
|McPherson
|13
|Sabetha Elementary
|Sabetha
|9
|Sabetha HS
|Sabetha
|8
|Smoky Valley HS
|Lindsborg
|26
|Soderstrom Elementary
|Lindsborg
|24
|USD 321 Rossville
|Rossville
|38
|USD 377 Effingham
|Effingham
|36
|USD 377 High School
|Atchison
|17
|Washington Elementary
|McPherson
|11
|West Elementary School
|Valley Center
|21
|Wetmore Academic Center
|Wetmore
|10
|Sports
|Smoky Valley MS
|Lindsborg
|19
The KDHE reports about 12,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:
- 3,333 Kansans got their first dose
- 3,279 got a second dose
- 5,403 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, 65.14% have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 56.01% have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.