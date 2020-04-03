8 Kansas City firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, department says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eight Kansas City firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus, the department says.

One of those patients was announced last month and, after a 14-day isolation, is ready to return to duty.

The other seven are now quarantining. They are all from various stations, KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said.

The department assumes they all contracted the virus from patients they helped transport to local hospitals, Walker said. All Kansas City firefighters are also trained as EMTs.

In addition, dozens of firefighters who came into contact with the eight confirmed patients have been isolating, according to Walker. Many, he said, will be coming back to work without symptoms.

They’re not the only Kansas City first responders who have been impacted by coronavirus.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed Wednesday that two employees, one patrol officer and one civilian administrative employee, also tested positive.

The department placed 16 others who had close contact with them under self-quarantine for two weeks.

Both departments have changed some protocols and made adjustments to protect employees and Kansas City residents.