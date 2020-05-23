84 possibly exposed after Springfield hairstylist worked while showing virus symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says a hairstylist working in Springfield potentially exposed 84 people by working while symptomatic, KOLR reports.

The individual contracted the virus through travel, according to the health department.

The hairstylist worked at a Great Clips located on Glenstone Avenue every day from May 12 through May 20, for several hours each day.

The hairstylist and their clients were wearing face masks. The clients that were potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and will be offered testing, as will seven coworkers.

Because they wore face masks, the health department hopes no additional cases will result.

Anyone who was not in close contact during this time frame but was at this Great Clips location during those times is believed to be at very low risk.