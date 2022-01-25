8th child in Kansas dies from COVID-19

Tracking Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Covid-19 seen under the microscope. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another child has died from COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the death Monday. It’s the second child between the ages of 10-17 to die of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. A total of four children in that age group have now died.

The state said the child died in January of 2022, but did not release any additional information about the child, including where the child lived or died.

There have also been four children under the age of 9 in the state who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first