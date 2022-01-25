8th child in Kansas dies from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Another child has died from COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported the death Monday. It’s the second child between the ages of 10-17 to die of COVID-19 in the past two weeks. A total of four children in that age group have now died.

The state said the child died in January of 2022, but did not release any additional information about the child, including where the child lived or died.

There have also been four children under the age of 9 in the state who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.