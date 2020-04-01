90-year-old woman who was living at Kansas nursing home with 24 reported positive cases, dies of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Kan. – A 90-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 died in Coffey County, Kansas according to the health department.

The Coffey County Health Department said the woman died on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus on Monday.

Coffey County’s Health Officer Dr. John Shell tells FOX4 affilate KTMJ-TV the county had traced its local outbreak to the husband of one of the people who works at Life Care Center in Burlington. As of Tuesday there were 24 people with the virus, including 12 staff and 12 seniors.

Everyone who tested positive is now in isolation either at home, at Life Care Center, or at the hospital.

This is the first coronavirus death in Coffey County. Shell confirmed to KTMJ-TV that this woman was one of the 24 people connected to Life Care Center.

“Our heartfelt sympathy goes to the family, friends and caregivers,” said Shell. “This is the announcement that we’d sincerely hoped would never be necessary.”