A 4th person in Wyandotte County has died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte County health officials are reporting their fourth death related to coronavirus COVID-19. This also marks the six death in Kansas with one death in Johnson County, Kansas and one death in Shawnee County.

As of Sunday morning, Wyandotte County has 52 confirmed cases with 23 patients hospitalized.

The health department said the patient was a man in his 90s. No other information about the patient has been released at this time.

Last week the Unified Government of Wyandotte County launched a website that allows people who think they are sick with the coronavirus to self-report their symptoms.

Self-report your symptoms on the website, here.

The UG also launched an interactive dashboard that allows the public to track the progress of COVID-19 in Wyandotte County.

As of Sunday afternoon, KDHE has reported 319 cases in Kansas.