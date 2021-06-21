A county health department in Missouri warns about dangerous spike in COVID-19 cases

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. According to a report by researchers from Johns Hopkins University published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on Monday, June 14, 2021, a small study offers the first hint that an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines just might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TARKIO, Mo. — A county health department in Missouri near the Iowa border warned about a spike in COVID-19 cases, even though it said plenty of vaccine doses are available.

The Atchison County Health Department in Tarkio, Missouri, posted on Facebook and said while there aren’t any reported active COVID-19 cases there right now, leaders are very concerned about what is happening in surrounding counties.

According to the health department’s post, Livingston County reported more than 280 new cases of coronavirus in May. It’s already reported more than 200 cases in June. The health department also said that Linn and Worth counties had some of the highest rates per capita in the country last week.

It reported that other counties, like Caldwell, Gentry, Andrew, and Buchanan are also seeing spikes of new cases. Health experts predict that that Atchison County could see an increase in cases in the next two weeks. The Atchison County Health Department said it is working to prepare in case there is a significant jump suddenly.

Some, but not all, of the new cases are attributed to the Delta and Alpha variants. They reminded the community the best way to protect against all variants of COVID-19 is through vaccinations.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available through county health departments. The Atchison County Health Department said it offers walk-in clinics daily, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. These vaccinations are available for anyone 18 years old and older.

There will also be a drive-thru vaccination clinic during the Community Services Mobile Food Drop in Tarkio on June 22 at 10 a.m.

Anyone aged 12-17 will need an appointment to be vaccinated through Atchison County. Call 660-736-4121 to schedule an appointment. You can also contact the health department with any vaccination questions you need answered.