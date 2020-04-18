A list of extended stay-at-home orders affecting the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the U.S., several governments at both the state and local levels have extended stay-at-home orders past their original ending dates.

Regional public health officers and directors in the nine-county Kansas City metropolitan area have recommended extending the orders until May 15. Several municipalities have followed these suggestions while others have chosen to remain under statewide action.

Keeping track of the orders can get confusing. State orders provide a blanket of rules, while more local orders have the ability to tighten restrictions further. Here’s what we know.

Statewide extensions

Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced he will extend the statewide stay-at-home order through Sunday, May 3. The order was set to expire on Friday, April 24. Parson first announced the order on April 3, and it took effect on April 6.

“The best thing that we can do is reopen this state for everyone and be smart about it,” Parson said.

Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Wednesday, April 15 that the statewide stay-at-home order will remain in effect until midnight on May 3, 2020. The order had originally been set to expire this Sunday, April 19. Internal projections show the number of cases will peak in late April.

Local extensions

Kansas City, Mo.

On Thursday, April 16, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he is extending the stay-at-home order until Friday, May 15. The city’s current stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 24, but it will now continue for another three weeks to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our area health directors had said that [the extension] was important for us,” Lucas said. “They noted that this is based on medical advice. They want to make sure that we’re to a point where we can do adequate tracing throughout our community.”

Jackson County, Mo.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. announced the county would extend the stay-at-home order through May 15. The county’s previous stay-at-home order was set to expire on April 24. The City of Independence mimicked the order.

“I would first like to say thank you to our citizens and those working in Independence, it is because of your efforts that we are keeping the curve in our area below critical levels meaning at this time we do not see a lack of hospital beds in our area however we must remain diligent,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said.

Clay County, Mo.

County officials announced Friday their orders will also continue until May 15, 2020. The extension came shortly after North Kansas City had extended its citywide order, which was based on estimates of the anticipated peak of infection in the Kansas City metro at the end of April and mirrors the extension of the City of Kansas City’s ‘Stay at Home’ Order.

“By extending these orders past our peak date, we can make sure everyone’s efforts to protect the people in our community and help our health care workers are successful,” Clay County officials said in news releases. “This also allows us time to begin planning a safe path for the future.

Platte County, Mo.

Platte County officials announced Friday their orders will continue until May 15, 2020 as well. Platte County Health Director Mary Jo Vernon said they are trying to avoid another uptick in cases.

“If we open up the county too soon, it has been proven that a second wave of the virus can occur, which would require the restrictions to be put back in place for a longer period,” she said.

FOX4 is tracking the coronavirus. Stay informed by clicking or tapping, here.