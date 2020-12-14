‘A little bit of hope’: Meet the first KC metro frontline worker to receive a COVID-19 vaccine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first COVID-19 vaccinations in the Kansas City metro were given out Monday to frontline workers at Truman Medical Center.

“It feels like a little bit of hope, a little bit of light, a little bit of a chance we may start to see some healing,” ICU nurse Sarah Kiehl said. She was the first person in the metro to get vaccinated.

In a year full of fear and tragedy, hope has finally arrived for many people. This historic event wasn’t lost on those who were the first to get and give the vaccine.

“If this is what will tackle this virus, I’m beyond honored to be to just be this part of it,” Kiehl said.

Kiehl has been a nurse at Truman Medical Center for seven years. For the last nine months, she’s been working in the intensive care unit with the sickest COVID-19 patients.

“It’s been extremely, extremely devastating, extremely tragic,” Kiehl said. “Just watching as these patients are suffering throughout this.”

Kiehl has helped some heal and helped others say goodbye to their families over video conferencing before taking care of them as they die. It was those people Kiehl was thinking about as the vaccine entered her blood stream.

“I could see their faces in my mind and just thinking like, this might be how we finally get out of this. This really tragic, heavy time,” Kiehl said.

The shipment of vaccines arrived at Truman Medical Center on Monday morning. The early Christmas gift was carefully unwrapped and placed into safekeeping in cold storage. Some were thawed to begin vaccinations.

“To be able to see the excitement on our staff as they unbox that, as they put on the really thick gloves to pull it up out of the box and put it in the ultra cold freezer. I think it just was, it was a great moment,” Truman Medical Center President and C.E.P Charlie Shields said.

Administering the COVID-19 vaccine is a process unlike any other vaccine. Those who prepared the doses and gave the shots had to follow specific guidance from the CDC.

First, the Pfizer vaccine has to be thawed for three hours. Then it has to be mixed up by inverting the vial 10 times, then diluted and mixing it up again. Finally, the vaccine is drawn in a very specific dose and injected.

“We’ve thought through this process,” said Sara Lauterwasser, a pharmacy critical care resident, who was the first person to give a vaccination. “We had empty vials, obviously not of the vaccine, but empty vials in order to practice and run through so that when the first actual vial came, we were more than prepared.”

While medical experts call the vaccinations the light at the end of the tunnel, it’s a long tunnel. Frontline medical workers and the elderly will go first, but vaccinations for the general public are not long off.

Vaccines are given to avoid getting sick from and spreading COVID-19. It’s not recommended for people already sick and in the hospital.

With COVID-19 still spreading at a fast rate, Dr. Mark Steele urges people to not let their guard down and follow infection control principles, particularly over the holidays and in the colder months when people tend to be indoors.

“Certainly would plead with people to avoid gatherings out of your immediate bubbles,” Steele said. “If you gather outside of those and you’re not masked up and socially distance, you really are putting yourself at risk because we know there’s a significant number of people are asymptomatic and can spread the virus.”

While Kiehl was the first, administrators at Truman Medical Center predicted 40 frontline workers would be vaccinated the first day with more to follow.