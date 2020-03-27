A shortage of swabs: Key supply for coronavirus tests running out locally and nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The nose swab that President Donald Trump complained was uncomfortable when he was tested for COVID-19 is now almost impossible to find.

An urgent care center in Independence, which was once on the front lines of testing for the coronavirus, ran out of the swabs Friday.

“We are down to zero,” said nurse practitioner Valerie Bellario, holding up an empty packet that contained her last nasal swab.

“If we can’t test people then people don’t know they have the virus and are exposing other people,” Bellario said.

She added she has strictly followed CDC guidelines on who she tests.

Despite that, for nearly a week she hasn’t been able to order more swabs – not from any medical supply company, not even her regular supplier Quest Diagnostics. She’s faxed. She’s called. She even dropped by.

“We sent an employee to one of their testing locations, and we were told they didn’t have any supplies there,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Quest provided her with a list of alternative swabs that could be used for COVID-19. But those swabs also aren’t available, including the swab used to test for Strep.

What she and Quest are running into is a nationwide shortage of nearly every medical instrument used for testing the virus.

It’s so bad that New York’s Health Department had directed that tests only be administered to those already hospitalized.

A joint statement released last week by three health care associations urged that testing be restricted to the elderly, health care workers and first responders, and people with underlying conditions whose treatment protocol would be different if they had the virus.

Meanwhile, the companies producing the foam-tipped swabs have kicked up production to meet the overwhelming demand. But it’s unclear how long it will take for supplies to reach Missouri.

Nasal swabs are just one of Bellario’s needs. She’s also out of face masks.

“I’m just reusing the one that I have,” she said.