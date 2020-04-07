A tiger tested positive for COVID-19, but what does that mean for pets?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for coronavirus. It's the first animal in the U.S. known to have the virus.

The zoo said the tiger contracted the virus from a zoo keeper. So what does this mean for you and your pets?

Veterinarians say what happened at the zoo extremely rare. It's the first known coronavirus infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere.

The USDA said further studies will be needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19. At this time, there's no evidence to suggest that any animals can spread the coronavirus infection to people.

But, when it comes to your furry friends, the American Veterinarian Medical Association said you should treat your animal just like another human.

If you have symptoms or think you've been exposed to coronavirus, isolate yourself from your pets or have someone else take care of them.

KC Pet Project is doing what it can to protect animals who come in for their services.

"What we’re going to do to isolate those animals from the rest of the population, and again, that’s just out of an abundance of caution until we know more about this virus, until more research has been done," said Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project spokesperson.

If you're concerned about your animal's health, call your veterinarian. Make sure to tell your veterinarian if your animal was exposed a person sick with COVID-19. The USDA said veterinarians who believe an animal should be tested will contact state animal health officials.

The good news: Zoo officials say the tiger at the Bronx Zoo is expected to be OK.