Actor Idris Elba and his wife describe battle with coronavirus as “scary and unsettling”

LONDON – Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus.

The actor says getting COVID-19 was “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”

The British-born movie and TV star tells The Associated Press his diagnosis led to “a complete upheaval” of his life even though his symptoms were mild, as are most of the cases of the disease.

Elba says the pandemic is a reminder that “the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

Now that Elba and his wife are over the disease, they are working with the U.N. to lessen the effects of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020