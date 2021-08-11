Missouri to spend $30 million to help healthcare systems fight COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is spending $30 million to support the state’s hospitals and health care professionals in their fight against COVID. The funding will be to help with healthcare staffing and antibody infusion stations.

Missouri will commit $15 million for health care staffing for all Missouri-licensed or CMS-certified critical access, acute care, and long-term care hospitals.

Many hospitals in the Kansas City metro say they are near the levels they saw at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Both doctors and health officials are concerned because cases are increasing, and the majority of the patients they are seeing are unvaccinated.

But Parson stressed that hospital capacity is limited across the state due to staffing shortages not a lack of bed capacity.

“The biggest problem we have in the state right now is just the resources of health care workers,” Parson said while visiting Belton on Wednesday morning. “That is probably the biggest factor right now.”

The other $15 million will be used to set up five to eight sites to provide antibody infusions for up to 2,000 patients daily. He said one such site in Springfield is seeing “tremendous success” in reducing serious illness.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that can help your body fight off COVID-19 and reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization if administered to high-risk patients soon after diagnosis.

The additional help was announced less than a week after the state tripled the number of mutual aid ambulances.

Last week, Parson said 30 ambulances and more than 60 trained personnel would deploy across the state. They are transferring long-haul COVID-19 patients to other hospitals in an effort to reduce the number of COVID patients.

The 30 teams include 20 advanced life-support ambulances, five basic life-support ambulances, and five specialty care ambulances. The ambulances strike teams are expected to operate in the area through Sept. 5, 2021.

The state will also draw its first round of $10,000 winners for its Vaccine Incentive Program on Friday. More than 375,000 people have entered the drawing for a chance to win $10,000.

Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners. The state said 800 winners will be adults and will receive a cash prize of $10,000. There will also be 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, who will win a $10,000 education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program.

You only need to enter one time to be eligible for all five drawings.