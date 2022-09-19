KANSAS CITY, Kan. — People are lining up again to get new booster shots to protect against COVID-19.

The new shots have been reformulated so that they protect against both the original virus as well as the Omicron variants responsible for most recent COVID infections.

The shots are available at public health agencies, like the Unified Government’s clinic, or at doctors offices, pharmacies and grocery stores.

Johnson County has two walk-in clinics, one in Mission, Kan., and one in Olathe, Kan., that are open during regular business hours.

The new version of the shot is available for those who have completed their initial immunizations with Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Novavax or had a booster at least two months ago.

“We’ve had a lot of demand,” said Brandi Dickerson, Wyandotte County’s public health nurse supervisor.

“We’ve had a great turnout. We’ve had a lot of patients coming back to see us. As everybody knows our big mass vaccination clinics closed back in March and so we are able to accommodate requests.”

The health departments have new formulas of both the Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Pfizer’s shot is authorized for those 12 and older. Moderna’s shot is available for those 18 and older.

The Food and Drug Administration pulled the original booster off the market for anyone 12 and older, to avoid confusion among health care providers who are giving out the new vaccines.