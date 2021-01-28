After 10 months, T-Mobile Center reopening for the first time during pandemic with Disney on Ice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – T-Mobile Center was known as Sprint Center the last time it hosted an event. The first round of Big 12 games in March 2020.

On Thursday night, the T-Mobile Center reopens for the first time, hosting Disney on Ice in the first show of a two week run.

When it comes to pandemic provisions, show managers with Disney on Ice might say their show is “Merry Poppins perfect.”

Masks will be required at all times once guests enter the T-Mobile Arena and much like a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium, guests will be seated in a pod layout after they’ve entered the arena using several different doors and hallways.

“Once we get down to the ice, our performers are unmasked performing,” Kori Kirschner said, a COVID-19 safety coordinator for Disney on Ice. “However we do not have a physically distance of greater than six feet from where the ice is from where the next guest is.”

Kirschner works alongside an army of skating performers, including Morgan Johnson.

“We have a mask mandate, so we require everyone to wear a mask when they’re not eating or drinking,” Johnson said. “We also have a contactless merchandise pickup. You can order your favorite Disney memorabilia right from your seat. It’s really cool.”

This will be the first event hosted at Kansas City’s downtown area since the Big 12 Basketball Tournament, which was eventually call off due to COVID-19 concerns in March.

“It’s been a long 10 months” T-Mobile Center Vice President Shani Tate said. “The pandemic has affected a lot of people in a lot of serious ways. We want to do what is most respectful, certainly in the safest most competent manner as people begin to gather again in large groups.”

Tate’s staff is working closely with the Kansas City Health Department to ensure these performances remain safe. She also says the arena has more upcoming events on its calendar and after surviving 10 months with no events, this is a chance to prove safe indoor entertainment can still happen.