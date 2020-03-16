After first COVID-19 death in Kansas, KCK facility says no one else showing signs or symptoms of coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After a nursing home resident in Kansas City, Kansas died at an area hospital last week and tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, marking the first death in the state related to the virus, the facility says no one else has tested positive for the virus at this time.

Life Care Center of Kansas City said when the male resident was taken to the hospital on March 10, he showed no signs of respiratory distress. He died at Providence Medical Center on March 11. The next day a post-mortem test showed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Life Care said they received 89 tests and on Friday and Saturday of last week, 30 of their 65 residents were tested, along with 59 staff members.

“So far, we have gotten results back on six residents and 32 staff members,” the company said in a statement Monday. “All results have been negative. At this point, no one, resident or staff member, in our building has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Life Care said although no resident has shown signs of respiratory distress, a few are being kept in their rooms, pending test results.

No staff have shown signs either but are told to stay at home if they feel ill.

“In addition to our own infection control guidelines, we are utilizing infection control

procedures set forth by CMS, the CDC and local health departments,” executive director Rebecca Brennan saidl “We are also complying with the new CMS visitation restriction guidelines that apply to all nursing homes.”

This case remains at this time the only COVID-19 related death in the state and 11 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported with eight of the cases being in Johnson County.

Kansas health officials said people should avoid gatherings of more than a few people.