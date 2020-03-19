All 555 school districts in Missouri close voluntarily, Gov. Parson announces

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As of Thursday, all 555 school districts in Missouri are now voluntarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This includes all public and charter schools. The closures affect more than 914,000 students, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Unlike in Kansas, Gov. Mike Parson has not forced schools in Missouri to close. The closures are all voluntary.

However, the length of each district’s closure varies.

To help navigate the changes, DESE has created an interactive map showing all the districts statewide. It includes the date those districts reported they closed and when they plan, at this time, to reopen. As changes are made, the map will be updated, DESE said.

The map is all orange.



As of 1:30 p.m. on March 19, DESE can report closures for all 555 Missouri school districts and charter schools.



We will continue to update the map as closure date timelines adjust. #COVID19 https://t.co/PzDcqT6wzc pic.twitter.com/I3GsHA9sud — Missouri DESE (@MOEducation) March 19, 2020