All adults in Missouri will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in early April

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that every adult in the state will eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 9.

It will happen in two steps. Vaccinations will open to people who qualify for Phase 2 on March 29. Starting April 9, everyone in the state will be able to get a vaccine.

Parson said the process is possible because the federal government assured him Missouri would get a large influx of vaccines starting the first week of April.

“With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan,” Parson said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.”

Phase 2 includes the following:

Employees involved in the manufacture, storage and transportation of potentially dangerous chemicals

Those employed at TV stations, radio stations, casinos, hotels, conference centers

Arena, stadiums, aquariums, amusement parks, zoos

Real estate

Retail

Professional sports leagues

Contractors and construction workers

Manufacturing

Defense base employees who are essential to mobilize, deploy and supply military operations

Anyone with a job in the financial sector

Food and agriculture workers

Government

Higher education

Populations at increased risk of getting coronaviruses

Homeless

Phase 3 in Missouri is everyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated and wants the COVID-19 vaccine.

The added phases include a total of 1.1 million people living in Missouri.

Parson said it will take time to get everyone vaccinated, but this is a step in that direction.