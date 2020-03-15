All bars, restaurants to be closed to dine-in customers in Illinois due to COVID-19 concerns

Watch live:



All bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in customers as of end of business Monday night, through March 30, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Sunday.

“As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that experts say will keep people safe,” Prtizker said Sunday.

Pritzker made the announcement during the latest briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Pritzker criticized the federal response to the virus during an appearance on “Meet the Press,” after additional screening measures led to long, crowded lines at O’Hare Airport customs. He continued

“My administration learned through Twitter about the unacceptable and frankly dangerous situation at O’Hare Airport,” Pritzker said. “When I see hundreds of people crammed together at O’Hare in the exact conditions I have been warning about for days, I was furious.”

