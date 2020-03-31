Almost 300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri Tuesday, bringing total to 1,327, including 14 deaths

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri health officials Tuesday afternoon are reporting 296 new cases of coronavirus COVID-19 within the state, bringing the total number of cases to 1,327, including 14 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most reported cases with 492, including three deaths and the city of St. Louis has 136 reported cases, including one death.

Kansas City has 119 reported cases and Jackson County, Missouri has 77 reported cases, including one death.

Clay County has 16 reported cases, Cass County has 14 and Platte County has nine.

Lafayette County has 19 reported cases, including one death.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Friday, March 27, to begin mobilizing the Missouri National Guard to assist in the state’s response to COVID-19.

According to the governor, the National Guard will help provide more immediate resources to Missouri citizens and enhance the state’s ability to overcome the outbreak.

According to Adjutant General Cumpton, the Guard will provide specialized health and safety training to all personnel that are being mobilized.

Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on March 13.

Kansas on Monday is reporting 368 positive COVID-19 cases, including nine deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as a fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The majority of people recover.

Kansas on Tuesday is reporting 428 positive cases, including nine deaths.

