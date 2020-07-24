AMC pushes back reopening again after blockbuster film releases shuffle

Movie goers purchase automated tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie theater owner, announced a “shocking” expectation for secod-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office. The Leawood, Kansas company is owned by struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC is again pushing back reopening as release dates for films move with increasing coronavirus concerns.

The Leawood-based chain said Thursday it now plans to open in mid- to-late August, according to a news release. The timing coincides with the planned release dates of films such as “Tenet” and “Mulan.”

AMC had originally planned to reopen in mid-July.

Hollywood has now gone more than four months without a major theatrical release. While some films have found new streaming homes, the biggest upcoming ones — “Tenet,” “Mulan,” “A Quiet Place Part II” — remain idled like jumbo jets on the tarmac.

AMC has struggled since March, when all of its theaters closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. It furloughed its entire staff, including CEO Adam Aron, and its finances have been tenuous.

Also this week, Bloomberg reported that several of the AMC’s lenders are not on board with the company’s plan to overhaul its debt. The lenders, which include Apollo Global Management Inc., Ares Management Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp., represent a majority of the company’s $2 billion term loan, Bloomberg reports. They have sent AMC a notice of default and said in a letter than AMC’s plan to handle its debt is inadequate.