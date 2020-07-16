American Girl store in Oak Park Mall will not reopen from pandemic closure

CHICAGO – FEBRUARY 3: Cornelia Alasu looks at American Girl doll Marisol Luna at the American Girl Place store February 3, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

OVLERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas City’s American Girl doll store, located within Oak Park Mall, will permanently close.

When it opened a decade ago, it was one of only a handful in the country, The Kansas City Star reports. There are now 15 American Girl stores across the U.S. — the Denver and Atlanta locations are also closed for good.

The Overland Park location has 23 employees, according to the Star. The store had initially closed in March when stay-at-home orders shuttered all non-essential businesses.

Here is a statement from the company’s website:

This store location is permanently closed. It has been our privilege to serve this community for a decade. We thank you for your loyalty to American Girl and look forward to continuing our valued relationship with you. You can always find us open at americangirl.com, or we hope you’ll visit us at one of our other U.S. retail locations.

This is yet another hit to Oak Park Mall due to the pandemic. In late June, Microsoft announced it would be closing all physical stores. There was a Microsoft store at the mall on the first level.