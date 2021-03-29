As COVID-19 case, some metro health leaders worry not enough people getting tested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The CDC director sounded the alarm Monday, warning potential ‘impending doom’ as some cities across the country see a spike in coronavirus cases.

Here in the metro, most counties are seeing new case numbers drop, but a climb in some hospitalizations.

Health leaders worry there’s a missing link with not enough people getting COVID testing.

Unlike early in this pandemic, testing is now widely available across the area at many locations. But not very many people are taking advantage of it. And health experts say there are plenty of reasons why you should go get a test.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is sponsoring pop-up test sites, including one in Baldwin City during the month of March. Nurses at that site say only three people showed up Monday. In the past few weeks, the peak was 27 tested, many from families either heading to or coming back from spring break trips.

“Testing continues to be very important. If you get tested, if you know whether you’re positive early, you can be in isolation and that would prevent you from spreading the virus to people unknowingly,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the Johnson County, Kan. Department of Health and Environment.

Johnson County is thankful COVID numbers are dropping, but it’s nervous it could be a false sense of security because the amount of people getting tested is falling sharply. Just before Christmas, about 7800 tests were run in a day. On a single day this weekend, it was just 156.

“Anytime you expose yourself to groups outside of your household, every time you travel, or feel symptoms, it’s an opportunity to get tested. That’s helpful in terms of preventing spread, but it’s also helpful in affirming numbers in terms of what we’re seeing with community spread,” Areola said.

In a video call Monday, shared by the University of Kansas Health System, experts note that some Kansas City counties are seeing hospitalizations hold steady or increase. That’s usually a sign of higher community spread, which right now, could be going undetected.

“Those with mild symptoms are not being tested. So we’re not finding a lot of the mild or asymptomatic disease that’s spreading in the community,” said Dr. David Wild, University of Kansas Health System performance improvement vice president.

Heart to Heart International recently stopped its community COVID testing because of low turnout. KDHE is still deciding if its mobile pop-ups will continue. But more clinics and pharmacies are offering testing, with or without symptoms, so doctors hope everyone will take advantage of those opportunities.

