Assisted living facility in Kansas City reports 11 positive coronavirus cases, Mayor Lucas says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An assisted living facility in the Northland has several reported coronavirus cases, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a news conference on May 7.

McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff has reported seven residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. Four staff members have also tested positive. Some of the positive cases were people who were asymptomatic.

Lucas said there are 80 residents at the facility.

“What we don’t spend enough time talking about is the reality that we continue to have spread, we continue to have spread among at-risk populations,” Lucas said.

The Kansas City Missouri Health Department announced they began testing the residents and staff members at the facility after the health care staff there reported several positive cases. Lucas urged anyone who may have had contact with the facility to call the city at 311 to get tested.

“It’s still not 100% safe out there,” Dr. Rex Archer, director of the health department, said. “I wouldn’t go and participate in a business that wasn’t supplying masks to their employees.”

Dr. Archer said those who tested positive have been isolated in a specific wing of the facility away from the rest of the residents. Testing will continue to find out if there are more cases.

Senior living and long term care facilities have been hotspots of coronavirus cases and deaths across the U.S. from the beginning.

Nearly 80 Missouri facilities reported coronavirus cases as of May 2. Johnson County, Kansas alone identified 15 long-term care facilities with the virus.

Lucas said he was not sure he would be ready to announce plans for more businesses to open on Friday, May 15.