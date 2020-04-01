Belton woman dies of coronavirus, first COVID-19 death in Cass County

BELTON, Mo. — A woman in her early 70s has become the first person to die due to the coronavirus in Cass County, the county health department announced on April 1.

The department was informed of her death on March 31. The woman had tested positive for the coronavirus 11 days earlier on March 20, according to a statement.

The case was not travel-related, the department stated. The woman did have underlying health conditions.

This case brings the number of people in Missouri who have died from the illness up to 15. According to information provided by the state as of 12 p.m. on April 1, more than 1,300 have tested positive for the virus.

