Boy Scouts go virtual to help members continue journey toward Eagle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Boy Scouts of America want kids going through Cub and Boy Scouts to continue to work toward their requirements even though all campouts and meetings have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

It created an online program called Scouting at Home and ScoutCONNECT Merit Badge Series where scouts can do everything needed while practicing social distancing.

In the video, FOX4's Matt Stewart interviews a representative from the Heart of America Council about the new way to continue scouting online.