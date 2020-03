Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D'Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Can coronavirus spread through food from restaurants or the grocery store?

Can coronavirus spread through shoes?

Will warm weather stop the outbreak?

How can you keep coronavirus from spreading through your house if someone tests positive?