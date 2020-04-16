Can pregnant women pass coronavirus onto unborn baby? Local doctor answers your questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Since the metro area has not seen a huge rush of cases, some on social media are complaining this was all "media hype," do you think KC has been spared so far due to the extreme measures?

How will this impact the future of public health?

Can a pregnant woman pass COVID-19 onto an unborn baby?

A lot of people are making their own face masks -- and some are creating a slot for filters -- trying to mimic the ones in n-95 masks. Does this method work?

Can COVID-19 be carried through ventilation systems or pipes in apartment buildings?