Cass County announces new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 4

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — More people in Cass County have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, county health officials announced Thursday.

There is one case each in the cities of Belton, Raymore and Creighton. This brings the total number of patients in Cass County to four.

RELATED: Gov. Parson confirms five new cases in Missouri, including another in Cass County

One of these cases was previously announced by Gov. Mike Parson and is now being confirmed by county health officials.

In the county’s first case, a Drexel man tested presumptive positive for coronavirus March 16.

RELATED: Cass County records first case of coronavirus

All patients are currently in isolation and following CDC guidance.

The Department of Health and Senior Services is working to identify people who may have had contact with the individuals when they were contagious.