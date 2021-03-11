Cass County playing catch-up on vaccine distribution with limited supply from state

BELTON, Mo — As FOX4 first reported earlier this week, some local health directors say the Kansas City metro hasn’t been getting our fair share of COVID-19 vaccines based on population.

Now the Cass County health director is speaking out about about why his county is so behind.

There are around 30,000 people who have signed up for a vaccine in Cass County, most of them 65 and older. Many of the lucky ones who were called in to Thursday’s vaccination clinic in Belton said it’s been a long and frustrating wait.

“We signed up on 30th of January, and it’s 11th of March,” Carol Johnson said on the amount of time she and her mother have been waiting.

Almost six weeks after signing up for the vaccine, the Johnsons got their first chance at getting their first dose — even though friends across the state are already fully vaccinated.

“That was a good shot,” Nan Johnson said with a big smile under her mask.

The two are thankful to be on the path to full vaccination but frustrated it took so long.

“And worrisome you know,” Carol Johnson said. “It’s out there, you know. It’s being offered.”

When asked how well Missouri is doing with COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Cass County Health Director Andrew Warlen said, “I’m not sure I’m willing to answer that one. I mean, I can tell you that as far as we’re concerned, you’re know, just not getting the vaccine at first was quite frustrating.”

Just over 17% of the population in Missouri has been vaccinated, but Cass County is sitting at just under 14%. They’ve still got a list of about 30,000 people, mostly those 65 and older, waiting to be vaccinated.

Warlen said a vaccine distribution study commissioned by the state showed Cass County as one of the top 10 areas not getting enough vaccine.

“I think our first vaccine shipment came on Jan. 26. It was 400 doses of Moderna, and we had — it was gone within like five days. And that’s all we got,” Warlen said. “The past couple weeks, we have gotten about 1,175-1,600 doses, depending on the week, and we’ve just been giving it as fast as we can.”

As of this week, the Cass County Health Department has received a total of 4,400 COVID-19 vaccines. The doses per week coming in now are all it can handle, and Warlen said the weeks without doses really hurt.

“Had we been able to start earlier? Absolutely, we would have made more progress,” Warlen said. “Do I feel like we’re trying to play catch up? Absolutely.”

Halfway to being fully vaccinated, Nan Johnson now looks at it this way: “We’ll get back to normal eventually,” she said.

Hospitals in Cass County, including Belton Regional Medical Center, have also been distributing vaccines that they get directly from the state, which add to the number of doses administered in the county.

As of this article’s publishing, the total number of COVID-19 vaccines administered by the Cass County Health Department and its hospital partners in the county is 20,306.