Cass County records first case of coronavirus

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Cass County has recorded its first case of coronations.

The Cass County Health Department confirmed the first presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 Monday.

The patient, who is from Drexel, is in home isolation, follosing CDC guidelines.

The Cass County Health Department is working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify people who may have had contact with the individual while they were infectious and monitor them for symptoms.

This is now Missouri’s ninth case, as of Monday night. Three cases have been reported in Greene County, three in St. Louis County, one in St. Louis City, one in Henry County and this case in Cass County.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 is urged to call their health care professional before arriving at the hospital or doctor’s office.

Health officials are urging everyone to be diligent about washing their hands, cleaning surfaces frequently and staying home if they’re sick.