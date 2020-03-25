CCVI’s 4-mile Trolley Run is going virtual

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The coronavirus is forcing organizers of a popular race to make changes.

The annual Trolley Run is going virtual. The four-mile race is a fundraiser for the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired.

Instead of running the same route on April 26, organizers want athletes to run the four-mile route of their choice. Then share their run and route with others.

Those who want to participate have until April 20th to register. They will then have until June 30 to complete their run.

"Hop on a treadmill at home. Jump in place. Or just relax and tell us a joke. The spirit of this year’s event is about community and connection," run organizers said Wednesday in a news release.

To share your videos, simply post them to social media with #TrolleyRun2020.

"This is a great way to collectively and safely connect as a community," organizers said. "We are using social media to ease the anxiety and isolation we may feel during this time of crisis."

CCVI said half of their operating budget comes from events such as the Trolley Run.

"The CCVI Trolley Run is the largest fundraiser for the Children’s Center for the Visually Impaired, organizers said in a news released. "The event provides critical funding for CCVI’s unique programming for students -- ages birth to six years old -- who have a visual impairment, including those with multiple disabilities."

Participants will still receive a medal and a t-shirt.